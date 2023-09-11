Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the Autumn Session of the State Legislative Assembly on September 11 stated that the power tariff in Assam compared to other states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat is less.

On the issue regarding regular load shedding in Assam, CM Sarma claimed that the load shedding issue has been addressed and that for the past two days there has been no load shedding in the state.

"As there is no power generation and we are a dependent state, hence we have to look into areas to arrest the issue. Soon the state will get a semiconductor with 40K crore investment", said CM Sarma.

CM Sarma addressing the Assembly session also added that the state only generates 400 MWs of power at a cost of Rs 9 and hence the tariff at domestic category is less compared to other states.

"On issues related to power consumption across households where smart meters have been put up, the consumption has come down drastically to 60 per cent and which is actually very positive as people are now alert and judiciously use power", added CM Sarma.



Also read : Assam: Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali seeks PSO, Himanta Biswa Sarma replies "please act maturely"