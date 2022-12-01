The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar has directed the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah to provide the list of leaders who have skipped the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

In a letter the APCC president, Bhupen Borah asked the APCC president to produce the list of Congress leaders or office bearers who have not attended the yatra.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar said, "I have asked Bhupen Borah to send me the list of members who have skipped the yatra."

The letter from the AICC general secretary reads, “I have been joining the Yatra from time to time and have noticed that some APCC office bearers, executive members, DCC/Block President/OBs and leaders are not attending this yatra or have not made any efforts to make this historic yatra success.”

“Kindly prepare a list of such office bearers/executive members/leaders and submit immediately after the yatra ends on 15th of December 2022,” it further read.

Also Read: BJP has failed to resolve inter-state border dispute in NE: Congress leader Bhupen Bora

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam has completed 30 days after the state Congress unit held its show in the Khumtai constituency.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora on November 25 said that the Himnanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state has failed to resolve border disputes in the Northeastern states.

''BJP has failed to maintain law and order situation in the state and they are also incapable of resolving border issues,'' Bora said while speaking to reporters in Nagaon.

Commenting on ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', he said that a huge number of people supporting them and are actively participating in the Yatra which is proof that BJP’s rule in Assam is coming to an end.

''BJP has failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of Assam,'' he added.