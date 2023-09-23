Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress on September 23 filed a complaint against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for an alleged hate speech against Sonia Gandhi.

The complaint alleged that the Assam chief minster tauntingly invited former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath and a prominent politician belonging to the Indian National Congress to burn down 10, Janapath, in a similar manner as Lanka was burnt down by Lord Hanuman. The complaint by the Mahila Congress further alleged that the statement was made in order to spread communal hatred by bringing in Hindu religious sentiments into play.

The complaint further added, “May it be worth mentioning that 10, Janapath is the residence of Smti Sonia Gandhi, a Member of Parliament and former President of the Indian National Congress. Smti Gandhi is the wife of former Prime Minister of India, Late Rajiv Gandhi. As such, the call for burning down 10, Janapath is an open invitation to the public to indulge in arson and riots by using Hindu religious sentiments”.

Earlier, Assam Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has filed a complaint against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for an alleged hate speech against Sonia Gandhi.

Saikia alleged that Himanta made offensive remarks against Sonia Gandhi during the Jan Ashirwad rally in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

Saikia claimed that Sarma called for 10, Janapath, Sonia Gandhi's official Delhi residence, to be "set on fire".

"I am constrained to lodge this F.I.R. on account of the banal and hateful statement given by Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam on September 19, during the Jan Ashirwad rally in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh," his complaint read.



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