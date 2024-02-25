The legislator from Bhabanipur Phanidhar Talukdar on February 25 claimed that Congress leader Pradyot Bordoloi might quit Congress and join BJP if he is not given the ticket from Nagaon seat.

Speaking on Opposition party, Phanidhar Talukdar said that there will only be AIUDF. Congress will lose leader of Opposition seat in upcoming assembly.

On BJP's preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Talukdar said, "Every political party is gearing up for the elections. The BJP party is running a new strategy for the elections. The opposition party can be seen coming down heavily by Bhabanipur constituency. There will be no leader of opposition in the upcoming assembly. MP Pradyut Bordoloi will come to BJP if he does not get a ticket in Nagaon. The Muslim MLAs will also come to the BJP"

"In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress may get a couple of seats, after which the opposition disappears", added Talukdar.

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