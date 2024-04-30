The Presiding Officer at Nayadhar LP School has been suspended by the District Election Officer of Karimganj following a voting scandal. A video emerged online showing a polling agent casting five votes on an EVM machine, an act which should have been prevented by the presiding officer.

The officer's failure to enforce the rule prohibiting mobile phones within the polling station, which led to the filming of the voting process, is viewed as a serious lapse of duty. This incident has raised concerns about maintaining the secrecy and sanctity of the electoral process.

Mridul Yadav, the Returning Officer cum District Election Officer of Karimganj stated the suspension through an official order. The statement read, "As per Hand Book for Presiding Officer, 2023 of Section 4.1-Sub Section(x), No cellphone, smart watch, cordless phone etc. is allowed inside the polling station. Also mention in Checklist of Presiding Officer, (precaution during poll) at Point No.8 that it is the duty of the Presiding Officer to ensure that no voter brings mobile phone inside the booth."

The official order further read "it is found that a video has been taken by the polling agent by mobile which is gross negligence and dereliction of duty on the part of Shri Nazrul Haque Tapadar, Librarian as Presiding Officer who failed to stop/check carrying of mobile phone inside the polling station" the order then clarifies that due to this, Shri Nazrul Haque Tapadar, Librarian has been placed under suspension from service with immediate effect under Rule 6(1)(A) of the Assam Service (discipline and appeal) Rules, 1964".

During the period of suspension, the Headquarter of Sri Nazrul Haque Tapadar, Librarian will be the same as his place of posting (Karlingang).

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