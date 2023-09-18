In a shocking incident, the principal of Behali Degree College was found under mysterious circumstances in Assam's Biswanath district on September 18 morning.

As per souces, the body of the principal, Jiban Chandra Nath, was found on the premises of his residence in Borgang area in Behali.

People suspect that nath might have died after falling from the roof of the house.

Earlier, a woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-law's residence in Assam's Karimganj district on September 13.

The woman identified as Shivani Karmakar, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room.

While it is presumed that it was a case of suicide, injury marks on the deceased's body indicate otherwise.



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