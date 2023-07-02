A prisoner allegedly attempted suicide inside the prison cell in Abhayapuri under Bongaigaon district, Assam on July 1, said sources.

As per preliminary reports, the alleged prisoner identified as Vishal Basfor (20) was sent to judicial custody for a case related to theft. Family members of the prisoner claim that the youth was sent to jail for no fault of his and faced alleged police torture while in the lock-up.

The prisoner has been admitted to the Abhayapuri hospital in a critical condition.

According to the family members, he was mentally shattered after being sent to judicial custody in a case related to theft.

"I am shocked as my younger brother attempted suicide by hanging. We arrived here in Abhayapuri Hospital where he is currently admitted in critical condition after being informed that he tried to commit suicide inside the jail. Already five days have passed when he was taken to the jail. He has been wrongly arrested in a case of theft. He also faced torture in the hands of police. He attempted suicide because why will he stay inside the jail for a crime which he didn’t do", said Vishal's elder brother while talking to the reporters.

Vishal's elder brother further alleged that he tried to commit suicide due to mental breakdown.

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