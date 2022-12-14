A prisoner in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district jail has died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, December 14.

The deceased identified as Dipendra Phangsu was found dead in Hamren jail under, as per sources. The body was sent to Hamren Civil Hospital for post mortem.

The death of the prisoner has caused a stir in the area. So far, the reason behind the death of the prisoner is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of his death. Meanwhile the post mortem report of the deceased is awaited.

It needs mention here, a prisoner identified as Omar Ali died suddenly in Barpeta jail. Omar, resident of Alapati Char, was put behind the bars for seven years.

It is a developing story More details awaited.

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