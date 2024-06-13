A prisoner lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail was found dead on June 13 under mysterious circumstances, leading to widespread concern and speculation.

The prisoner identified as Shoilja Borgohain (26), who according to reports was supposed to get bail today, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The incident, which occurred shortly before Borgohain was to be granted bail, has raised numerous questions about the conditions and oversight within the facility.

The unexpected demise has led to a stir among the public and within the legal community, prompting calls for a thorough and transparent investigation. The circumstances surrounding Borgohain's death are currently under scrutiny as officials work to determine whether foul play was involved.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses, and the jail authorities have assured that all necessary steps will be taken to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

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