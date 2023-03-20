In a fresh development, the uncle and driver of absconding pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, have surrendered before the Punjab Police amid the ongoing operation to nab Waris Punjab De chief.

''Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrendered before the Punjab Police last night,'' ANI quoted Swarndeep Singh, SSP Jalandhar Rural as saying.

Reportedly, Amritpal's uncle Harjeet Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered themselves near a gurdwara near Shahkot in Punjab.

Besides this, the police have recovered a .32 bore pistol and Rs 1 lakh from Harjeet Singh, and several reports claim that presently Amritpal Singh's uncle is in talks with a DIG-level officer for negotiating Amritpal's surrender.

It is worth mentioning that the search operations have now entered day 3 ever since the police launched a manhunt to apprehend Amritpal Singh.

On March 19, Punjab Police had declared Amritpal Singh a fugitive and launched a massive statewide cordon and search operation in the state.

The Police on March 18 had conducted searches at his residence for 3-4 hours but did not find anything suspicious and illegal.

In the wake of this development, internet services were too suspended across the state on March 19 and police urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

Also read: Amritpal Singh arrested, police mulling to kill leader in ‘fake encounter’, alleges Waris Punjab De lawyer