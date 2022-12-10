A professor from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati reportedly committed suicide in his room on Friday night.

As per reports, the professor was found hanging inside his room (D002), faculty quarters.

The deceased has been identified as Sameer Kamal. Professor Kamal hailed from Delhi.

He was a professor in the Department of Mathematics. It is not yet known what prompted the professor to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the body and sent the body for post-mortem in the presence of the magistrate.

Also Read: Assam: Student found dead on IIT Guwahati campus, suicide suspected

A few days ago, a student committed suicide at IIT Guwahati.

An undergraduate student was found dead at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) in Guwahati on September 16 in a suspected case of suicide.

The student was pursuing Bdes.

Meanwhile, some students alleged that the deceased, who hails from Kerala, was found hanging in his hostel room.

Sources at IIT-G revealed that the parents of the deceased have been informed and they are currently on their way to Guwahati and shall reach on September 17 evening.

While speaking to India Today NE, Hitesh Ch. Ray, Superintendent of Police, Kamrup said, "This is a case of suicide, our officer-in-charge had to break the hostel door to recover the body."