In view of the upcoming Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) scheduled for 27th October 2024, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Masanda Pertin, has issued a prohibitory order to ensure a peaceful and orderly environment during the exam.

With over 90,000 candidates expected to appear for the examination, the large influx of people could lead to potential disruptions in traffic and public order. To address this, the District Magistrate has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS, directing the closure of all daily markets and weekly hut bazaars in Kokrajhar district on the day of the examination.

These ex-parte orders have been issued in the interest of maintaining public peace and ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination. Anyone aggrieved by these directives may apply for rescission, alteration. modification, or exemption by approaching the District Magistrate at any stage.

This proactive step underscores the administration's commitment to ensuring a conducive atmosphere for the examination process.

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