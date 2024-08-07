In a decisive move to restore peace and order, the District Magistrate (DM) of Karbi Anglong has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS Act (Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita)

This action comes in response to escalating unrest in Diphu, the administrative hub of Assam's Karbi Anglong district, where protests against the eviction of illegal settlers have turned violent.

The unrest reached a tipping point when demonstrators, led by the Karbi Students Association and several other organizations, attempted to storm the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) headquarters.

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Their demands centered on the immediate eviction of unauthorized settlers from the Professional Grazing Reserved (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserved (VGR) lands. The protest, which began peacefully, quickly escalated, compelling police to use blank firing and lathi charges to disperse the crowd.

The imposition of the prohibitory orders follows a day of significant turmoil, as hundreds of protesters converged on the KAAC headquarters. The situation in Diphu became extremely volatile, necessitating stringent measures to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety and security of the region's residents.

The Karbi Anglong DM cited the need to maintain law and order as the primary reason for the prohibitory orders, emphasizing the district administration's commitment to preserving peace and tranquility amidst the ongoing tensions.