The promo run for the second edition of Run For The Rhino - Ultra Run at Kaziranga was held in Guwahati on November 5. Over 200 participants took part in the 5 km promo run which started from Khanapara Walking Zone at 6 am.

Anvayins, in collaboration with Kaziranga National Park Authority, has organised 'The Run For The Rhino - Ultra Run at Kaizanga' which is scheduled to take place at Kaziranga on December 3. The event witnessed participation from internationally acclaimed ultra runners, marathon runners from Assam, high-ranking police officers, senior citizens, women and children in a 5-KM race today. The purpose of this 52 KM Ultra Run in Assam is to raise awareness about the protection of the one-horned rhino, a symbol of Assam's wildlife, and to celebrate the conservation efforts of Kaziranga. The second edition of the run is expected to see over 500 runners from all over India. After the 5-KM Promo Run, 50 runners were selected via a lottery to receive T-Shirts. Runners also had the opportunity to register for the main race at a reduced price. The run will take the participants through the villages, hills, and tea gardens around Kaziranga, providing an opportunity to appreciate the scenic beauty of the region. The proceeds from the event will be contributed to the Kaziranga Rhino Conservation Fund. Anupam Deka, one of the organisers, revealed that the event will include races in the 52, 26, and 10 KM categories, with a total prize money of Rs 4 lakh. Participants in the 5 KM race will be awarded medals and participation certificates.

Run For The Rhino - Ultra Run at Kaziranga uses international standard timing solutions to enable those who complete the competition on time to participate in all the top marathons, ultra runs or trail runs in the country. Abhijit Gogoi, another organizer told reporters that apart from Kaziranga National Park authorities, the local people of Kaziranga have been cooperating in the competition. The organizers will hold a press conference on November 8 at the Conference Hall of the Forest Department at Kohora in Kaziranga to brief all aspects of the competition. Interested runners can log on to https://events.anvayins.com/ and register online.

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