Bharat Ratna recipient, known popularly as the Bard of Brahmaputra, Dr Bhupen Hazarika was born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya town, Assam.

He passed away on November 5, 2011, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, at the age of 85, due to age-related ailments. On his recent death anniversary, people across Assam paid their respects. Several political figures nationwide also remembered the legendary singer.

“The 'Bard of Brahmaputra' Dr. #BhupenHazarika is India’s greatest unifier and the man behind taking glorious Assamese culture to the world. Sudhakantha's unparallaled legacy is our heritage. Let us build the Assam of his dreams by bringing everyone on the same boat on the lines of 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe Humble tributes to the legend on his Punyatithi,” wrote Assam Minister Bimal Borah on platform X.

Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh took to his official ‘X’ handle and wrote, “The Bard of #Brahmaputra, with his baritone voice, created ripples across the globe and became the Cultural Ambassador of #Northeast India for the whole world. Humble tribute to Bharat Ratna, #BhupenHazarika on his death anniversary.”

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting paying tribute to the music maestro shared a 48 second video on ‘X’ platform, “Tribute to the legendary music maestro and #BharatRatna awardee #BhupenHazarika on his death anniversary. He mesmerised the world with his magical voice. His melodious compositions continue to resonate in millions of hearts across the nation.”

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