A step closer to achieving the dream of ushering a remarkable connectivity transformation in Barak Valley, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviations' Steering Committee for Green Field Airports has formally recommended 'site clearance' for the proposed green field airport in Doloo under Cachar district in Assam.

Taking to platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "I am happy to share that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Steering Committee for Green Field Airports has formally recommended “Site Clearance” for the proposed green field airport in Doloo, Cachar District. Under the Greenfield Airport Policy, establishing a new airport is broadly a two stage process - site clearance followed by in principle approval. With this decision of the Steering Committee, we are now one step closer to ushering a remarkable connectivity transformation in Barak Valley".

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry's steering committee has taken a significant step forward in the development of aviation infrastructure in Assam by recommending site clearance for a proposed greenfield airport in Doloo, located in the Cachar district. This move aligns with the Government of India's Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy of 2008, which outlines the procedures and conditions for establishing new airports across the nation.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had submitted an application to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for 'Site-Clearance' under the GFA Policy, 2008, for the development of this airport at Doloo T.E., Cachar, Assam. The proposal underwent a thorough review process, involving consultations with key stakeholders such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), before being presented to the steering committee.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance regional air connectivity, particularly in the North Eastern Region, through schemes like UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), launched on October 21, 2016. The scheme aims to make air travel more affordable and accessible to the general public. Under UDAN, several airports in the North Eastern Region, including Pakyong and Itanagar (Hollongi), have already been constructed and operationalized, contributing to the overall goal of connecting underserved regions and stimulating economic growth.

The recommendation for site clearance of the Doloo airport is a testament to the ongoing commitment to expanding India's aviation network, providing new opportunities for connectivity, and fostering regional development.

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