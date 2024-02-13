In a major development, Nani Gopal Mahanta, the academic advisor for the state of Assam, who announced his resignation from the post on February 12, will likely become the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, says sources.

Before that Nani Gopal Mahanta was working as a professor at the Department of Political Science of Gauhati University. He was formerly Head of the Department, Political Science, and Registrar (2018-2019), Gauhati University.

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alumnus, Dr Mahanta was a Rotary World Peace Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, from 2002 to 2004.

As a World Peace Fellow, he travelled to various parts of the world, including Europe and South Asia, for his internship and empirical work. Dr Mahanta has published extensively in national and regional newspapers and journals and has authored several books.

He regularly participates in debates and discussions on multiple issues in the state and nation on various platforms, including television and print media. He was felicitated with the Education Research and Development Foundation (ERDF) Excellence Award in 2009 for creating public awareness about civic and social rights and responsibilities. He is actively associated with several policymaking bodies of the Government of Assam.

He has provided consultancy services to the Department of Education, Government of Assam, Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), Cotton College and others. He has served as the President of Governing Body, Handique Girls College--the oldest women's college of Assam. He served as the President of the Northeast India Political Science Association (NEIPSA) from 2014 to 2018.

Born into a Vaishnavite Satriya family in Sivasagar, Assam, he is a connoisseur of 'Naam Prasanga' and the Satriya ethos.

Also read: Assam state academic advisor Nani Gopal Mahanta resigns