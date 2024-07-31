The Assam government has decided to rename Rupsi Airport as Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Airport on July 31.

This move is to honour Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma for his significant contributions to the Bodo society.

The state cabinet has approved the proposal, which will be presented to the Assam Legislative Assembly for a resolution before being submitted to the Government of India.

Rupsi Airport in lower Assam is a World War II-era airstrip, which is operated and maintained by the Airports Authority of India. It is spread over 337 acres and has a terminal building of 3,500 sq mt with a peak passenger handling capacity of 250.

It has a single runway with two parking bays for ATR-72-type aircraft.



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The airport is catering to maximum passengers from Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara and Bongaigaon districts of Assam, and Cooch Behar and Aliduarpur districts of West Bengal, besides parts of Bhutan.

People visiting various historical and religious places such as Gauripur Rajbari, Gurudwara Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahi, Dhubri, Ramona National Park and Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary, among others, make use of the services of the airport.

The Rupsi Airport has provided connectivity to the locality which has boosted tourism and trade in the region.