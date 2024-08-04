The proscribed outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation-Kochan Nationalist (KLO-KN) expelled one of their key members Bijit Narayan Koch alias Narayan Barman for involving in anti-group activities.

Narayan Barman, also known by his aliases Vikram Koch and Bijit Narayan Koch, the son of Madhav Barman from Taquamari village in the Bongaigaon district, under the jurisdiction of the Bongaigaon police station, was expelled on June 29 following a meeting convened by the proscribed outfit.

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Barman, a prominent figure within the organization, was scrutinized for engaging in several actions deemed anti-outfit, particularly in collaboration with a senior officer from the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police. The council's deliberations concluded with a unanimous decision to expel Bijit Narayan Koch from the KLO (KN).

A press release announcing the same was released by the outfit where it mentioned about the key member being expelled from the outfit with immediate effect.