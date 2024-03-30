A tragic road accident occurred in Kulidonga, Kaliabor, resulting in the demise of a 16-year-old man named Bablu Mandal from Laokhowa Bhorbandha.

The mishap happened when a bike, numbered AS 02 AH 6884, collided with a roadside divider at high speed.

Two individuals were critically injured and rushed to the hospital, where one later succumbed to his injuries.



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Following the accident, an enraged crowd blocked the state highway connecting Ambagan-Nagaon and staged a protest.

They alleged that the absence of speed restrictions on the state highway has been causing continuous accidents.

The protestors have appealed to the authorities for immediate installation of speed breakers on the highway to prevent further accidents.