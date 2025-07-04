Assam: Protest erupts at Morigaon DRDA office over delay in panchayat body formation

Tensions flared at the Morigaon District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Office today as elected representatives and their supporters staged a protest against the delay in forming the Mikirgaon Gaon Panchayat body under the Kapili Development Block.

The second phase of oath-taking for panchayat representatives was scheduled for today. Initially, June 23, 2025, was set as the date for forming the Mikirgaon Panchayat. However, due to an insufficient number of elected representatives, the process was postponed to July 4.

Today, Sahjahan Ali, the elected member from Ward No. 8, arrived at the office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Morigaon Zilla Parishad (2nd Block), accompanied by eight other members to form the Panchayat body. However, in an unexpected turn, the official responsible for conducting the process was found absent from the office.



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Subsequently, through the Panchayat Secretary, the group was informed that the date for forming the Panchayat body had been postponed once again, without clear explanation. This led to strong public outrage and protests from the elected members and local residents at the DRDA office.

The agitated crowd demanded justice and immediate clarification from the administration. They met with the Deputy Commissioner of Morigaon, seeking intervention and fair resolution of the matter.

Later, a discussion was held at the DC's office with the concerned parties to address the issue and ensure proper steps are taken for the timely formation of the Panchayat body.