Residents of Dhumkur locality, in Cachar district, staged a massive protest against legislator Parimal Suklabaidya following the death of a motorcyclist who was knocked over by a car in the minister's convoy.

The incident occurred on March 25 in Kalain's Dhumkur neighbourhood, as Parimal Suklabaidya's convoy was on its way to Guwahati.

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According to reports, the protestors said that despite knowing that the teenager was run over by his convoy vehicle, the minister did not feel the need to call the helpless family.

As a result, protesters have stated that they would continue to block the road with the body until the minister comes. Nevertheless, police rushed to the scene and dispersed the agitating protestors.

As per locals, the deceased was on his way to get Iftar food. Nevertheless, before he could return home with the belongings, he was struck by the minister's convoy which was on its way to Guwahati.

The deceased has been identified as Shafiul Islam.

