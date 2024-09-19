The RHAC Congress Coordination Committee and the Rabha National Youth Council (RNYC) have both filed separate memorandums demanding justice for the recent arson attack on the Boko Coaching Academy, which occurred nearly a week ago.

The Boko Coaching Academy, founded by Ranjan Rabha in Dakuapara village, was set ablaze on September 12, following a press conference held by Rabha on September 10, where he disclosed the identity of RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha. The fire, which destroyed the center, has been linked by Ranjan Rabha to alleged miscreants associated with Tankeswar Rabha. The Boko Police have registered a case (415/24) under Section 326 (g) BNS, with investigations ongoing.

Ashok Rabha, General Secretary of the RNYC, condemned the attack and criticized the authorities for the lack of arrests, stating, "Despite the FIR naming suspects, no arrests have been made. We demand immediate action against those responsible and warn that our protests will continue until justice is served. If necessary, we will consider closing down the council area."

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Rabha also accused the RHAC Chief of violating fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and the right to education, urging the Assam Chief Minister to take legal action.

Simultaneously, the RHAC Congress Coordination Committee led a protest march from Boko Rajiv Bhawan to the Boko Circle office, submitting a memorandum to the Assam DGP and Chief Secretary. They demanded the arrest of Tankeswar Rabha and his alleged accomplices.

Pranay Rabha, President of the RHAC Congress Coordination Committee, claimed that Tankeswar Rabha's title was fraudulent and that Ranjan Rabha's exposure of this information led to the retaliatory attack. He called for both justice for the arson and a thorough investigation into the legitimacy of Tankeswar Rabha's title.