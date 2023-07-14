The office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Boko Sub Division of Public Health Engineering Department's (PHED) premises is now under a chaotic atmosphere as the water tanks and the purifier part of the office are in very poor condition.

Various types of aquatic plants that are harmful to health including aquatic plants, algae, etc have taken up residence in water tanks and moreover, the situation of the premises is very bad.

"This kind of thing happens only because of the negligence of the officials," alleged a neighbor of the office.

The anonymous person also emphasized that the officials of the PHED office were neglecting their own duty. Even, though they never come to the office on time, many people, villagers come to the office, but without solving their problems they have to return.

Local people also alleged that they never get supply water continuously. Even the sub-divisional office has control of three legislative constituency areas and these are Boko, Chaygaon, and Palashbari. Despite this, the sub-divisional office is situated in Boko, yet people of the Boko area have been getting drinking water irregularly.

A shopkeeper, 500 meters from the office alleged that PHED Boko installed here a connection of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), however, they were getting supply water for 15 minutes once a day and sometimes they failed to supply it due to technical problems.

However, Deputy Commissioner of the Kamrup District Keerthi Jalli will check the matter and will take necessary action.

On the other hand, another shocking matter of the PHED Boko Sub Divisional office comes to light after a conscious person submitted an RTI to the respective department on the attendance of the Sub Divisional Officer in his office till May 2022.

Many villagers including the contractors who construct the JJM schemes alleged that the SDO hardly ever comes to the office and simultaneously the other officials also never come to the office on time.

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