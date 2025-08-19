Assam Public Service Commission drops controversial Manipur question after Meitei group’s objection

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has decided to cancel Question No. 95 from the recently held Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) examination after objections were raised over its reference to the ongoing Manipur crisis.

The decision came following a representation from the Manipur-based Meitei Heritage Society (MHS), which alleged that the question was “mischievous” and aimed at maligning the Meitei community.

The group argued that the framing amounted to a “one-sided portrayal” of the ethnic conflict, ignoring the role of Kuki-Chin militants and Kuki-Zo civil society organisations, as noted in reports by the NIA, CBI, and a Supreme Court-appointed committee.

In its statement on Monday, the MHS said the matter undermined the principles of fairness, impartiality, and integrity expected from a public service commission. It urged the APSC to ensure the question was not evaluated. “Such selective targeting is unbecoming of an institution entrusted with impartiality,” the group noted.



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APSC Chairman Debaraj Upadhyaya clarified that question papers are set by independent subject experts and remain sealed until examination day. “We don’t have any role in setting the questions. These are prepared by different subject experts and sealed until examination day. There is no political involvement,” he said.

Acknowledging the sensitivity of the matter, the APSC in a formal communication via mail to MHS, wrote, “This is to inform you that the Assam Public Service Commission has decided to drop/delete/cancel Question No. 95.”

The MHS welcomed the move while stressing that the controversy highlighted the urgent need for greater scrutiny and sensitivity in framing questions for competitive examinations, especially when they touch upon ongoing ethnic and political crises.