In response to mounting public discontent over the proposed tree cutting in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri area for an upcoming flyover project, the Public Works Department (PWD) assured the court on Wednesday, November 13 that no trees would be felled for the planned flyover construction. This development follows widespread protests that prompted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to re-evaluate the project and announce adjustments to the initial design.

The PWD presented an affidavit to the court, emphasizing that the revised blueprint ensures the preservation of the area’s trees. The department highlighted that modifications were made to align the construction plan with environmental considerations, which had been a significant public concern.

According to the document, the redesigned flyover will feature an arm extending from GNB Road towards Lamb Road, with another branch directed towards Rabindra Bhawan. This strategic alteration aims to mitigate the environmental impact while maintaining infrastructure goals.

Further, the PWD disclosed that an updated survey is underway to implement the modified plan effectively. Originally, a Haryana-based company had secured a contract for relocating the trees in the Dighalipukhuri zone. However, the department stated that these plans were abandoned after community-led protests spotlighted the ecological and cultural value of the area’s greenery.

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