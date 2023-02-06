The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tankeswar Rabha urged the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sharma to develop the region with social responsibility without applying the Chanakya policy of 'Cham, Dam, Dand, Vet'."

Rabha alleged that the government of Assam has not taken the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area seriously. He said the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area is still adjacent to Guwahati, the main place in the North East.

"But also in this area, poor condition roads, scarcity of drinking water, river dolphins have faced life threats, border disputes, the government evicted tribal people's houses in the name of the living under the reserve forest area, whereas Rabha, Garo tribal people of the area are living in the hills area from many more ago.", Rabha added.

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"This BJP government was brought in seeking change as the previous government did not solve these problems."

"So now the Chief Minister does what he says. So I urge the Chief Minister to take a decision at the cabinet level to include the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council in the Sixth Schedule and send it to Delhi. Therefore, the area should be developed in a comprehensive manner.

Meanwhile, the three-day 16th Biennial Kamrup district Rabha Students Union (ARSU), 12th Biennial Kamrup district All Rabha Women Council, ARSU Boko Regional Committee's 15th Biennial, ARWC Boko Regional Committee's 11th Biennial and Six Schedule demand Committee Boko regional committee's Triennial conference concluded on February 5, which was started from February 3, 2023.

At this conference, thirteen regional committees of Kamrup District ARSU and other ARWC, Sixth Schedule Demand Committee members take part.

The conference was organised in 'Jananeta Sabyashashi Rabha Coordination Area' which is covered by teak trees. People of the area are impressed by this place with its natural green beauty. Ankur K. Rabha, secretary of the reception committee said that we decided to save the trees and the greenery area under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area, therefore the conference is held at this venue.

The main gate was opened by Kamburam Rabha, vice president of Kamrup Zila Parishad, meanwhile the exhibition hall was opened by the social activist Jatin Pathak on Friday. On Saturday, ARSU and other sister organisations hosted their flags. During the Megazine opening 'Samjha- Nasong' Kamrup divisional inspector of schools Apurba Thakuria said that to improve the education in the area to develop the community.

During the three day conference, Kamrup district ARSU committee was newly formed, where the nominated president is Annada Rabha and the general secretary is Ashok Nongbag. On the other hand, Kamrup district ARWC committee was newly formed, where the nominated president is Lalita Rabha and the general secretary is Mallika Rabha.

On the last day, during the opening session, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council's chief executive member Tankeswar Rabha took part as chief guest along with Palashbari constituency MLA Hemanga Thakuria and other dignitaries.

