Hundreds of members of the All Rabha Student's Union (ARSU), Sixth Schedule Demand Committee (SSDC), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC), Rabha Sahitya Sabha and other sister organisations blocked the National Highway 17 on May 24 in Sakhati and simultaneously in Bamunigaon in Kamrup rural District seeking justice into SI Junmoni Rabha's death case.

Despite of police obstructions, the members of the Rabha organisations sat-on demonstration on the NH 17 for half an hour and shouted various slogans against the state government, Nagaon Police, and former Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley.

Kabita Rabha, Secretary, ARWC said, "We stage protest seeking justice into SI Junmoni Rabha's death and the investigation must be done by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) instead of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). We did protest for CBI investigation for this case on 19th May and Assam Chief Minister also announced for CBI enquiry. But till today, state government didn't handover the case to CBI."

"We all organizations are shocked on this kind of matter and now we suspect that there is some mystery that the government has not yet commissioned the CBI to investigate", added Kabita Rabha.

Kabita Rabha also urged to Assam government to reserve close the Sub Inspector Abhajyoti Rabha and interrogate him for the SI Junmoni Rabha's death.

Pradip Rabha, Secretary, ARSU expressed his opinion, "The state home department has not taken up the case investigation expeditiously. Junmoni Rabha's mother has submitted a written complaint against many police officers, but we have not seen any action taken against them yet. Police will solve the case if it was happened with the common people."

Rabha also urged people of Assam to lighting clay candles on Friday, 26th May evening on the occasion of the SI Junmoni Rabha's commemoration ceremony.

Ashok Rabha, Secretary, SSDC alleged that SI Junmoni Rabha's death was not an accident but it is a mysterious murder. SI Rabha was served under the SP Leena Doley. So despite of investigating the case SP Leena Doley and her police team wants to show off it as an accident case.

"But we all nine Rabha organisations will continued protest till the justice of SI Junmoni Rabha", added Ashok Rabha.

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