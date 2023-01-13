All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU) introduced a free coaching center for Assam Public Service Commission(APSC) examination at the Kamrup District ARSU office in Pathsalakoth Village in Boko in support of Kamrup District ARSU on January 13.

The center was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) along with Pradip Rabha, General Secretary of ARSU, Executive Members of RHAC Sumit Rabha, Frylin R. Marak, Ajit Rabha, President of Kamrup District ARSU Committee and other dignitaries.

Chief Guest Tankeswar Rabha said in his speech that this is a great initiative for the Rabha people and for those students who want to appear in APSC and other examinations but due to financial problems, they failed to get admission in Guwahati or other places for APSC coaching. He also urged the students to learn attentively and with confidence.

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Pradip Rabha, General Secretary of ARSU said that the main objective of the center is to serve Rabha people for Assam, as well as for India accordingly. It will develop the Rabha community and the area. He also added that a total of 30 students will get classes for APSC exams and next year it will increase the number of seats.

"We will open more APSC Coaching centers in various places under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Area very soon", Pradip Rabha added.

"To help poor students in Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area, Council will open four hostels for students and for agricultural training", added Tankeswar Rabha, CEM of RHAC.

He also added that he will provide all kinds of support for the APSC coaching students and request all the students to ask for any help for their needs in the coaching.