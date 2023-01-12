Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 12 while attending National Yuba Divas with regard to the birthday of Swami Bibekananda at ITA Machkhowa.

Addressing the media, Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Congress addressed India as a nation-state...India has been curved out of few geographical boundaries."

"Rahul Gandhi repeatedly claims that India is a union of states," he added.

However, the Assam Chief Minister strongly rejected the Congress leader's claim and said that the culture of India is all same whether it is Tamil Nadu or Assam.

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Citing an example of naming a person, the Assam Chief Minister added that in Tamil Nadu if a person's name is Ram or Krishna, it is all same in Assam also.

Assam CM asserted that the age-old Indian cultural relation of 6000 years old which also includes Assam cannot be categorised out of the Indian constitution scripted in 1947.

"Whatever may be the definition of the constitution, India has not been curved out of few geographical boundaries...from North to South, East to West including mountains and rivers, culture and religious beliefs is the consolidated identity of India as a whole," he added.

Further CM Sarma urged the youths of the state to let them know that Assam is not part of India due to some treaty but a part of India for 5000 years which cannot be separated.

"India belongs to us...we all have the same rights as rest of the India do on each and every river and mountain," said Assam CM.