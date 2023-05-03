Jatiya Yuba Bahini, the youth wing of Raijor Dal alleged that the state government's promise to provide one lakh jobs to unemployed youths is just a number game.

Further, the youth wing also alleged that there has been massively overlapping in the government's appointment procedure.

At a press conference held at the party headquarters today, the organization's president Lakhjyoti Gogoi, vice-president Dwipjyoti Baishya, Hirak Jyoti Bezbaruah and information campaign secretary Hirak Jyoti Bezbaruah were vocal against the announcement.

"Overlapping seems to have taken place in the appointment of government jobs. If the government does not solve the problem of Overlapping soon, lakhs of posts will not actually be filled in the recruitment process and we suspect that the government is playing with the unemployed to play the game of numbers," said the members.

Also Read: Assam: Recruitment Commission to announce results for Grade 3 posts on May 3

Further, the Jatiya Yuba Bahini also alleged that the posts of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III have also been accused of such overlapping.

The president, Lakshjyoti Gogoi pointed out that one lakh appointments will never be completed if appointments are made through overlapping.

As a result, thousands of unemployed people in the state will be deprived and the vacant posts will never be filled up. For the same posts that have remained vacant due to overlapping, the unemployed of the state will have to keep applying repeatedly and giving exams.

"3 for 31 posts, 2 for 30 posts, 3 for 29 posts, 2 for 28 posts, 2 for 27 posts, 3 for five posts, 2 for 25 posts, 2 for 24 posts, 2 for 24 posts, 2 for 23 posts, 2 for 22 posts.

Six for 21 posts, 6 for 20 posts, 6 for 19 posts, 10 for 18 posts, 3 for 17 posts, 6 for 13 posts, 6 for 12 posts, 10 for 12 posts, 23 have qualified for 11 posts, 25 for 10 posts, 27 for jazha posts, 37 for jazha posts, 49 for 6 posts, 114 for seven posts, 124 for fourteen posts, 278 for 3 posts and 285 for 2 posts. Selected 2188 candidates have cleared the oral examination. Not only in terms of the recruitment results of the Health Department but recently it has been seen that the same candidate has been selected for several posts in the ongoing recruitment examination in various departments, claims a release by the youth wing.

Meanwhile, the application fee of those who have not been appointed as announced by the government has also not been refunded till now, claims the youth wing.

"To solve the problem of overlapping, it is necessary to declare the waiting list now after the announcement of the Merit list or first declare the provincial list and declare the final list after all the overlapping problems are solved.

Secondly, the posts for which the highest educational benefit has been fixed should be made so that the youth with more educational resources will be appointed. The government demands that the list of permanent and temporary appointments be made public at the earliest. If these demands are not implemented soon, the national youth force is not responsible for any problems that may arise in Assam in the coming days," said the youth wing in a press meeting.

Candidates of 40713947 marks have passed the written test for 42 posts, 40736885, 40803937 and 41706583 respectively for 40 posts.

Similarly, 3 candidates for 39 posts, 2 candidates for 38 posts, 2 candidates for 37 posts, 37 posts respectively, 36 candidates for 37 posts, 36 candidates respectively.

