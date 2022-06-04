Despite the fact that railway services to and from Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur have been interrupted as a result of the Dima Hasao floods, there is some positive news for residents of these areas. The Railway Board has approved the Silchar-Lanka alternate rail line via Chandranathpur in the Cachar district's Final Location Survey (FLS).

The railway board, on Thursday, in a letter to the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, said, “Sanction of the ministry of railways is hereby communicated to the Final Location Survey of Lanka to Silchar via Chandranathpur (208) km new line at a cost of 43.23 crore.”

“The recent flood in Assam and unprecedented landslides in the hill district of Dima Hasao have ravaged the rail section with damages at least in 60 locations. 10-11 such locations are some critical areas where restoration is going on, in full swing,” NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Sabyasachi De said.

Lanka is a small commercial town located in the Hojai district of Assam.

Following the recent floods, there has been a surge in demand for a rail network that bypasses the landslide-prone Badarpur-Lumding hill portion in the Dima Hasao district. Floods have swamped or entirely swept away railway tracks in various sites across the region.