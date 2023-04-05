A railway employee died on spot after being hit by a train in Assam’s Goalpara on April 4, said reports.

According to sources, the employee identified as Dipankar Gowala was posted at Dudhnoi Railway Statin where the unfortunate incident took place.

The police reached the spot and recovered the body of Gowala.

On April 1, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan was tragically killed after being run over by a moving train at Dibrugarh Town Railway Station in Assam.

GRP reported that deceased RPF personnel was identified as Havildar Dhankumar Hajong.

Authorities said that at first sight it gives off an impression of being an instance of a mishap. However, investigation is the only way to determine the truth.

"The body has been shipped off Assam Clinical School for the after death assessment. And we are continuing our investigation into the incident," the Sub-Inspector Mrinal Deka stated.

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