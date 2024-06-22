The Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a significant raid at New Bongaigaon junction in Bongaigaon district, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of suspected Burmese supari (betel nut).

The raid took place aboard the Namni Mua Kamrup Express, where the GRP reportedly seized approximately 140 bags of supari. This operation is part of a broader drive by the GRP to crack down on the illegal transport of goods.

The seized supari is believed to have been smuggled from Burma, and the GRP's swift action underscores their commitment to curbing such illegal activities. Further investigations are underway to identify the individuals responsible for this illicit trade and to determine the exact origin and intended destination of the contraband.

Authorities are now focusing on enhancing surveillance and security measures at railway junctions to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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