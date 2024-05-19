The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Guwahati has issued a forecast for thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds and periods of light to moderate rain, expected to affect isolated areas in the Kamrup Metropolitan and West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam over the next three hours.

This forecast raises concerns as it coincides with the high-profile IPL match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm in Guwahati. Organizers are likely to have contingency plans, such as pitch covers and flexible scheduling, to address potential weather disruptions.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has indicated that Guwahati and its surrounding areas will experience a maximum temperature of approximately 31°C and a minimum temperature of around 23°C.

For the broader northeastern region, the RMC predicts moderate rain in most areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, and in many parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The issued warning includes:

1. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated locations in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2. Thunderstorms with lightning are anticipated at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

3. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in Meghalaya.

4. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

This comprehensive alert underscores the need for preparedness in light of potential weather-related disruptions.

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