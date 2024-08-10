Assam ranked among the top states in addressing citizen grievances, resolving 7,430 cases, which was the second highest in the nation in July.

The state addressed 30,572 cases from January to July, placing Assam as the third highest in the country.

This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X. He wrote, "I am happy to share that like previous months, in July also Assam has been one of the top states in grievance redressal of its citizens."

In the period from January to July, the Government of Assam disposed a total of 30,572 cases while 9012 are still pending.

Meanwhile, in the month of July, the Assam government disposed 7430 cases; while 9012 are still pending.

Earlier, on August 9, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant increase in the state’s credit deposit (CD) ratio, which has surged from 32 percent to 58 percent over the past 3-4 years.

Sarma described the milestone as a “very significant achievement” that highlights the growing financial engagement across Assam. The CD ratio is a crucial indicator of economic health, measuring the proportion of credit issued by banks compared to the total deposits received.