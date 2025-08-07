Assam: Ranoj Pegu inaugurates Rs 1 crore admin building at Hatidhura College, Dhubri

Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed administrative building at Hatidhura College, located under the Golakganj Assembly constituency in Dhubri district.

The building, built at an estimated cost of Rs. 1 crore, was funded through the Higher Education Department’s infrastructure development scheme. The minister was welcomed warmly by college authorities, students, and members of the local community.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Pegu reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening educational institutions and improving access to quality education in rural and underserved areas. He also highlighted key initiatives undertaken by the department, particularly the “Nijut Moina” scheme, which provides financial assistance to school and college-going students across Assam. The scheme, he noted, has been instrumental in reducing dropout rates and encouraging higher enrollment, especially among girls.



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“The government is working on multiple fronts to create a conducive learning environment for our students. Infrastructure is a key pillar of this effort, and we are proud to see colleges like Hatidhura benefit from it,” Dr. Pegu said.

The event was attended by Hatidhura College Principal, faculty members, and students, along with notable dignitaries including former Golakganj MLA Ashwini Roy Sarkar, senior BJP leader Banendra Kumar Musahari, and senior district officials.

Established in 1990, Hatidhura College currently caters to over 1,100 students enrolled in the Arts stream. The addition of the new administrative building is expected to ease operational challenges and enhance the college’s overall academic environment.

Local residents and college authorities expressed gratitude to the Education Department and the state government, stating that the new infrastructure would play a pivotal role in the institution’s growth and in uplifting the educational aspirations of students in the region.