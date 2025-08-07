Himanta announces 5 new foot overbridges in Guwahati; LGBI terminal to be ready by November

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced the construction of five new foot overbridges along the busy Khanapara–Jalukbari stretch in Guwahati to ensure safe road crossing for pedestrians.

The move aims to reduce accidents and improve traffic management along one of the city’s most congested corridors.

The announcement was made after the Chief Minister reviewed ongoing infrastructure projects in the city.



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Earlier in the day, CM Sarma, accompanied by a delegation from Bhutan, visited the under-construction international terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

Speaking to the media following the inspection, he stated that the terminal is expected to be ready by the end of November this year.

Sarma also shared that he plans to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the new terminal, which is being developed to significantly boost international connectivity and enhance passenger capacity in the Northeast region.