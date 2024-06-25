A rape accused has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after receiving bullet injuries during police encounter in Udalguri on June 24.

According to police sources, a raid was conducted at Udalguri Mazbat on Monday night when officers moved to apprehend Hafizul Ali, accused in a rape case. During the operation, Ali attempted to escape, prompting the police to open fire. Ali was critically injured in the ensuing gunfire and was immediately transported to GMCH for medical treatment.

The encounter marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation of the Udalguri Majbat rape case.

Authorities have not released further details regarding the status of the investigation or any additional arrests.

Meanwhile, the probe into the alleged rape continues while the accused undergoes treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital

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