In a particular effort against wildlife crimes has resulted in the arrest of one person and one Tokey gecko in Dhubri district, as evidenced by the current worldwide report that highlights the high demand for live animal trafficking.

Based on 31 battalion of BSF's information, a forest team of Chagolia Account Beat Office, Dhubri Forest Division seized one Tokey gecko and apprehended one suspected member of a smuggling racket.

The accused was identified as Anowar Ali, village Paschim Maisha Part-I resident under Agomani Police Station in Dhubri district.



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Ali had been caught red-handed for possessing the Tokay gecko at his own residence.

Speaking with representatives from the Forest officials, it was revealed that the accused had been under surveillance for a few days. On Monday night, during a search of Ali's home, a Tokey gecko was found, leading to Ali's immediate capture.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, and a forest offence case will be registered following all official procedures. The accused Ali, will be produced to court for a legal hearing.