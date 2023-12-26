In a harrowing incident from Assam's Sonitpur district, a 30-year-old woman named Sangita Kati tragically lost her life after being accused of practising witchcraft.

The appalling event occurred on the night of December 25, 2023, in Bahbari village under the jurisdiction of the Tezpur police station.

Sangita was attacked by her neighbour, Suraj Baghwar, who, along with accomplices allegedly in an inebriated state, brought in people from outside their village to carry out the heinous act.

The group tied up Sangita's husband before proceeding to attack her with sharp weapons and ultimately setting her ablaze. Despite being rushed to a local government hospital, Sangita succumbed to her injuries.



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The police, informed by residents, promptly responded to the scene. Superintendent of Police Susanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that six individuals were arrested in connection with the murder, including Ajay Sanghar, Dhiraj Bhaguwar, Suraj Bhaguwar, Pinku Malhar, Baila Sanghar, and Babul Nagdhar, all aged between 30 and 35.

The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine if the motive behind the killing was indeed related to suspicions of witchcraft.

The suspects have been charged with murder, forcibly confining, and torturing a woman, with the possibility of additional charges as the investigation unfolds. They are expected to be presented before the court soon.

Meanwhile, Sangita's body was sent to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and a report is awaited.

This tragic event has once again brought to light the persistent issue of witch-hunting in Assam, a decades-old problem that continues to claim lives and spread fear among communities.