Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Assam to lay the groundwork and inaugurate projects worth around Rs 14,300 crore, unleashed a stinging attack on the previous Congress government.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled assault on the Congress party, saying, "When I talk about the development in the northeast during my visits across the country, some people start complaining about not getting credit." They were credit-hungry, so the northeast was out of the question. We, on the other hand, strive for the benefit of the people."

In a veiled assault, the PM also accused the Congress-led UPA administration of treating northeast India in a "step-motherly" manner.

Also Read: Assam: PM Modi inaugurates three medical colleges; State to have 24 medical colleges in coming years

PM Modi also hailed the BJP-led NDA administration, claiming that approximately 300 medical colleges had been established in India in the last nine years.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also inaugurated three newly built medical colleges of Assam from the venue where he also dedicate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati to the people on April 14.

The three medical colleges located in Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar recently received approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to start MBBS courses from the 2023-24 academic session.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today Assam is witnessing the inauguration of the 11th, 12th and 13th medical college...our aim is to establish 24 medical colleges in the state and we are determined to achieve the same in the 3-4 years."

The inauguration took place virtually from the AIIMS Guwahati site at Changsari on the outskirts of the city.

Modi also lay the groundwork for the Rs 546 crore Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII), a state government and IIT Guwahati collaboration.

AAHII's mission is to promote ideas and breakthroughs in medicine and healthcare, as well as to foster multidisciplinary research and development in frontier areas of medicine by combining engineering and healthcare.