Guwahati markets again get a new entrant this Magh Bihu. Readymade 'Bhela Ghars' and ‘Mezi’, or thatch structures made of bamboo, straw and dried leaves are now sold at shops in Guwahati.

‘Bhela Ghar’ and ‘Mezi’ are an integral part of Magh Bihu celebrations. The structures are sold for anything between Rs. 200 to Rs. 2000 and the demand for the readymade ‘Mezi’ is quite high in Guwahati.

Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu 2023 will be celebrated across the state with great joy and happiness. Magh Bihu is one of the most auspicious festivals of Assam and is regarded as the pride of the whole community. The occasion of Magh Bihu marks the end of harvesting season brings a new beginning and hopes for people.

The festival is much related to Pongal, Sankranti and Lohri celebrations across the country.

Also Read: Assam: Community fishing at wetland in Kaziranga National Park banned amidst Magh Bihu festivities

'Bhela Ghar' is prepared on Uruka night. The houses made of Bamboo and tress leaves known by locals as Bhelghar play a very crucial role in Magh Bihu and this ritual mark the beginning of the festival.

The same Bhelaghar turned into Meji when it is meant to be set ablaze on the next day.

Uruka is related to the activities done in the field during the night prior to the main Magh Bihu day.

The relatives and neighbours come together on the night before and roast various types of food like muwa aloo (potato) and mitha aloo( sweet potato).

People in different villages of Assam builds houses of Bamboo called Meji which is set ablaze on the second next day of Bihu.

The firing of Meji is worshipped by people wishing to bring joy and prosperity at the end of the harvest period.

Various types of offerings are offered to Agni Dev (Fire God).