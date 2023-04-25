Pro-scribed militant group Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) on April 24 claimed that the encounter carried out by Assam Police on the militant group in Kokrajhar’s Chakrashila hills was an act of ‘cowardice’ and ‘mere drama’.

The assistant information and broadcasting editor of KLO (KN) DL Koch, in a press release stated that Assam Police shot dead two new recruits of the outfit at point-blank range with a drama of a fake encounter even after arresting the cadres.

“We call that the ultimate example of cowardice. We have seen such cowardice of Assam Police many times in the past. Brindaban, Rambo, Jabrajang, Bhabananda were also killed by the Assam Police with such cowardice”, added DL Koch in the press release.

Stating that the armed struggle of the KLO’s will never stop, the KLO leader further reiterated that the state authorities won’t be able to stall their armed liberation struggle even after attempts to halt the struggle through netted discussions.

“Seeing that the armed liberation struggle under the name of KLO (KN) has gained momentum under the leadership of Koch new generation, the enemy side has already lost its direction”, the press release further mentioned.

Notably, the KLO declared the two slain militants Abhijit Deka and Nipul Roy as 'National Martyrs' for their contribution in the outfit’s struggle for free Kamatapur.

Also read : Assam: Two KLO cadres killed in Kokrajhar during encounter with security forces