The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) took 77 days to evaluate 3,29,901 candidates, an excess of 1,24,276 compared to 2022.

Last year, AHSEC took 76 days to evaluate 2,05,625 candidates with the overall pass percentage slightly going down this year as compared to last year (2022).

The dip in pass percentage is notable in the Arts stream as 70.12 per cent of students passed the examination –13.36 per cent less than in 2022.

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In the Science stream, the pass percentage stood at 84.96 per cent, recording a 7 per cent drop as compared to last year (92.19 per cent).

In the Commerce stream, a marginal drop of 7.7 per cent was recorded in the pass percentage - 79.57 per cent against 87.27 per cent last year in 2022.

In this year’s examination, a total of 3,29,901 students appeared for the exam across the state, out of which 2,40,431 students passed.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote, "My gratitude to AHSEC Chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah and all officials for the declaration of HS Examination, 2023 results. We strive to lessen the time period of result declaration in the coming years."



Results of District-wise performance in HS 2023 Examination — Arts, Science and Commerce.