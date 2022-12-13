Assam has been witnessing an alarming rise in cybercrime and fraud cases as it has topped among the North East states after it witnessed a total of 4846 cases in 2021, revealed data by National Crime Records Bureau on December 13.

As per the NCRB, by the end of 2021, Assam had registered 4846 cases, followed by Arunachal Pradesh 47 cases, Manipur 67 cases, Meghalaya 107 cases, Mizoram 30 cases, and Nagaland 8 cases.

On the other hand, Sikkim registered zero cases of cybercrime and fraud.

The data further said that out of 4846 recorded by Assam, a charge sheet was filed in 579 cases and two people were convicted while two people were discharged. In addition to this, at least 88 persons were acquitted while as many as 6096 persons were arrested.

A total of 931 persons were also charge-sheeted while in two were convicted.

Besides this in two cases, persons were discharged while in 149 cases persons were acquitted.

Arunachal Pradesh registered 47 cases of cybercrime and fraud of which in three cases charge sheets were filed while five persons were arrested and two persons were charge-sheeted.

Coming to Manipur, the state witnessed 67 cases of which in two cases charge sheets were filed and nearly 31 persons were arrested. Besides this Mizoram recorded 30 cases of which charge sheets were filed in 20 cases.

In addition to this, Nagaland registered 8 cases, and Meghalaya witnessed 107 cases of which a charge sheet was filed in six cases.

As per the NCRB figure, Assam has reported 189 arrests under the UAPA for the year 2021 with Mizoram and Sikkim reporting no arrests for the year 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that in Assam, the number of people arrested under UAPA has shown an increase from 2019 to 2021.

The data reflects the age group between 18-30 reporting the highest number of arrests made (108 arrested) in Assam for the year 2021.

Speaking of other Northeastern states, Manipur comes second after Assam with 187 persons arrested, Meghalaya with 5, Nagaland with 1 arrest, Arunachal recorded 6 arrests, Tripura with 21, and Mizoram and Sikkim recording zero arrests made.

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