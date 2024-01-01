In Assam, the year 2023 saw a significant reduction in crimes against women, with the total number of reported cases dropping to 7,453.

Addressing the media on New Year's Eve, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "If we look at the crime figure of 2023 in Assam then, crime against women in 2021 if was 30,000, however, in 2023 it was come down to 7,453 which reflects drastic reduction of crime against women in all kinds. Further total crime in 2021 was 1,33,000 but it has now come down to 63,000 in 2023. 50 per cent reduction in overall crime rate."

Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted that in 2021 the state record pending investigation of 1,33,000, however, in 2023 it was reduced to only 26,000.

Further, Assam CM asserted that in Majuli there are no pending cases as of December 29, 2023, as 100 per cent of cases have been investigated.



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"I think by 2026 all the current year's crime will be pending for investigation," he added.

Speaking about the conviction rate, CM Sarma asserted that in 2021 it was only 6 per cent but in 2023 it has gone to 17 per cent, however, the state is eyeing to take the conviction rate to 40 per cent by 2026.

In 2023, Assam police seized drugs (heroin) worth Rs 164 kg while around 5000 people associated with his crime have been put behind bars and 3000 cases registered.

The decline in crime rates is attributed to 'uncompromising policing' and other measures implemented under CM Sarma's leadership.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2022 highlighted that Assam experienced over a 50% fall in crime against women over the last five years.

Assam's approach to reducing crime includes regular crime reviews at various administrative levels and actions against those who register false cases or turn hostile during trials.