In a bid to move towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Assam registered the highest growth among all states in e-procurement at 503 per cent.

Further along with the help of Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the state government has been able to empower local businesses, 60 per cent of the purchases has been made through GeM.

On the otherhand, the BJP government both in state and Centre orders procurement worth Rs 2,020 crore to State-based MSEs.

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Assam experienced unprecedented growth in procurement in FY22-23. Among 36 States and UTs, Assam recorded the highest growth rate (503.3 per cent) over the previous financial year with order value increasing from Rs 172.60 crore to Rs 1041.26 crore from financial year 21-22 to financial year 22-23.

Further, Assam achieved 59.4 per cent (Rs 1,041.26 crore) of the total state GMV since inception in financial year 22-23. Procurement was highest in the month of March 2023 standing at Rs 433.91 crore.

Over 99 per cent (Rs 1,034.58 crore) of total orders placed in terms of value were for Products categories while less than 1 per cent (Rs 6.68 crore) of orders were for Service categories in FY22-23.

However,, uptake in procurement of Services was observed with order value increasing by 1,529 per cent from Rs 0.41 crore to Rs 6.68 crore from FY21-22 to FY 22-23.