Sonapur College in Kamrup (M), Assam Sonapur successfully conducted the North East India Inter College Debating Competition-2023 on 4th November on the college premises. The debate topic was 'One Nation One Election will Further Strengthen the Democracy of India'.

Former Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma of Gauhati High Court presided over the competition. The competition saw participation from 42 individuals from 26 regional colleges and universities including those from Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Assam.

Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma as the Speake

The Sinam Uriba Singh Memorial prizes, sponsored by his family, were awarded to the winners in the individual and team category. Ms. Avispa Kalita of Cotton University, Guwahati, was adjudged as the Best Debater, winning a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 and a trophy. Md. Hasan Sabreen Rahman of Sibsagar Commerce College Sivasagar took the second best debater award, winning a cash prize of Rs. 7,000 and a trophy.

Avispa Kalita receiving the best debater award

Ms. Arunima Dhar of Royal Global University, Guwahati and Utpoljit Bora of DKD College, Dergaon shared the third prize, each receiving Rs. 2,500 and trophies. Sibsagar Commerce College bagged the best team award while the second-best team award was claimed by the Royal Global University, Guwahati. They were awarded Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3,000 respectively, along with trophies.

The Speaker of the House, Sjt. Biplab Kumar Sarma, along with the Principal of the College, Dr. Devabrot Khanikor, and the panel of judges, distributed the prizes at a recent competition. The judges included Senior Advocate of Gauhati High Court, Anshuman Bora, respected columnist and faculty member of Assam Ayurvedic College, Dr. Pradyumna Goswami, and author and researcher Suparna Lahiri Baruah. The event began with an inaugural speech from the Speaker, Sjt. Biplab Kumar Sarma, who also read out the competition rules. Dr. Devabrot Khanikor, Principal of the College, delivered the welcome address. Prior to the competition's start, the portrait of Sinam Uriba Singh, to whom the prizes are dedicated, was honoured with a rich floral tribute and lamp lighting by the Speaker, other dignitaries, and family members.

Hasan Sabreen Rahman of Sivasagar Commerce College receiving the second best debater

In the recent valedictory ceremony, Mr. Pranab Jyoti Deka, an alumnus of Sonapur College, was honoured for his remarkable achievement. He received the esteemed Rajat Kamal at the National Film Award Ceremony held in New Delhi. Deka was recognised for his Tiwa film, 'Fire on Edge', where he served as both the producer and director. This accomplishment has brought immense pride to his alma mater and the Indian film industry.

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