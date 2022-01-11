Assam reports 2198 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours
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GUWAHATI: Assam reported 2198 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state tested 48,964 samples. The positivity rate now stands at 4.49%.
Out of 2198 cases, 760 cases have been reported in Kamrup (M).
Two people succumbed to the disease in last 24 hours. The recovery rate however stands at 97.71%.
Informing this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Summary of 10/01/2022
Today’s Total 2198
Overall Positivity Percentage (2198 cases out of 48,964 test done = 4.49%)
Kamrup(M) 760
Death 2
Recovery Rate 97.71%”
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