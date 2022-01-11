GUWAHATI: Assam reported 2198 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state tested 48,964 samples. The positivity rate now stands at 4.49%.

Out of 2198 cases, 760 cases have been reported in Kamrup (M).

Two people succumbed to the disease in last 24 hours. The recovery rate however stands at 97.71%.

Informing this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Summary of 10/01/2022

Today’s Total 2198

Overall Positivity Percentage (2198 cases out of 48,964 test done = 4.49%)

Kamrup(M) 760

Death 2

Recovery Rate 97.71%”